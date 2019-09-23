Fox’s Judge Andrew Napolitano said this afternoon that the Ukraine issue in the news is bad for Joe Biden, but if the call between President Donald Trump and the Ukrainian president is as described, it’s “an act of corruption” worse than anything Robert Mueller found.

David Asman — filling in for Neil Cavuto asked, “Who is in more trouble here, the president who had this phone call with the Ukrainian leader or Joe Biden, who actually did have a quid pro quo with regard to Ukraine when he was vice president?”

“That depends who you ask,” Napolitano wryly responded.

He went on to say, “I think this is the most serious charge against the president, far more serious than what Bob Mueller dug or dragged up against him. If there was a quid pro quo. It does appear as though a quarter of a billion dollars in defensive weaponry was held back for a period of time while these eight conversations were going on between the president.”

Asman brought up reporting that there was “no specific quid pro quo” in the phone conversation.

Napolitano argued, “IF you are the President of the United States and making a conversation that you know your intelligence community is listening to, of course you’re not going to articulate a quid pro quo. You’ll just make the quid pro quo happen.”

Asman brought up Biden’s actions pressuring the prosecutor and again said, “That sounds like a direct quid pro quo.”

“This is probably the end of Joe Biden’s presidency and it ought to be the end of his dream for the presidency, but doesn’t diminish one iota what the current president is doing which if an act of — if true, we haven’t seen the whistleblower complaint, and, under the law it has to be revealed — if true, this is an act of corruption.”

You can watch above, via Fox Business Network.

