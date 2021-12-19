Maria Bartiromo offered a rare, if brief, bit of pushback against former President Donald Trump in a new interview Sunday.

During a conversation with the former president on Sunday Morning Futures, Bartiromo asked about U.S. relations with China. As part of his response, Trump delivered a glowing assessment of his rapport with China’s President, Xi Jinping.

“You know, I had a great relationship with President Xi,” Trump said. “I really believe he liked me, and I like him. I had a great relationship—”

An exasperated Bartiromo cut Trump off.

“He’s a killer!” Bartiromo said, throwing up her arms in frustration.

“He is a killer,” Trump replied. “But I had a great relationship with him.”

While there are very few issues on which she has publicly crossed the former president, this is not the first time Bartiromo has been critical of Trump’s rhetoric or actions on China. Back in 2019, she slammed Trump for coming up short on trade talks with China, arguing he “got nothing.”

“Basically, to me it looks like the Chinese got what they want,” Bartiromo said then.

Trump, on Sunday, went on to say that Covid was the turning point in his relationship with Xi.

“They really destroyed the whole world,” Trump said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

