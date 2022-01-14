George Conway Makes Compelling Argument Why Trump Should Be Tried for Sedition

George Conway didn’t precisely say that former President Donald Trump should be tried for sedition during a Friday morning appearance on Morning Joe, but viewers were likely left with little doubt after he made the case.

Conway’s comments on sedition charges came on the day after 11 members of the Oath Keepers were charged with sedition for their participation and/or leadership of the attack on the Capitol building on January 6th.

In the opening minutes of the show, Conway opined on the charges and read the seditious conspiracy statute verbatim: “‘If two or more persons conspire to overthrow, put down, or destroy by force or events the government of the United States, or by force to prevent, hinder or delay the execution of any law of the United States or by a force to seize or take any property’ like the capitol…It fits like a glove.”

In context to the 11 that have been charged, it does fit like a glove. But if one takes that definition to Trump and his political allies also involved in the insurrection of January 6th — like Jim Jordan, Steve Bannon, Mark Meadows, Peter Navarro, et al — well, it’s not a stretch to think that their attempt “to delay or hinder any law of the United States” would also comprise sedition. But this is simply the pretext to what Conway said later during his appearance.

The segment above opens with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s inconsistent position on the events of January 6th, before Joe Scarborough pivoted to Trump’s refusal to engage his supporters attacking the Capitol Police while he sat in his personal Oval Office dining room watching it unfold on television.

“And George, you can hear it on closing arguments against the president,” Scarborough said. “You almost hear a closing argument of the president being a part of this sedition sitting there watching gleefully and wanting the riot to go on and the prosecution tells the jury and they finally dragged him out hours later to give a recorded message to stop the rioters and stop the seditionists and the first take you would not say it.

Conway reiterated numerous reports that the then-president ignored multiple pleas for his engagement, and revealed that White House staffers didn’t trust Trump to address the situation live on television, and instead recorded a video message, the first two of which had to be trashed because they did not do the thing needed — encourage the rioters to stop.

“They didn’t trust him to do it live because they were afraid of what he would say,” Conway replied. “So they threw out two takes and they got semi right. Those were preserved documents and produced by the committee by national archives. When those videos come out, I bet you that’s going to be something.”

The first two takes of Trump NOT exhorting his supporters to stop attacking Capitol police and threatening members of Congress to stop the certification of the Electoral College, which of course delayed it? Again, Conway didn’t come out directly and say that looks like sedition but watching his appearance on Morning Joe, it sure feels seditious.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com