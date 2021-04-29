Giuliani Seethes About Federal Raid in Furious Rant on Radio Show: ‘A Complete Disgrace to the Office I Distinguished!’

On his radio show Thursday, Rudy Giuliani railed against the Southern District of New York — which he famously led as U.S. attorney in the 1980s — after federal agents raided his apartment as part of a criminal investigation into potential illegal lobbying.

“I’ve been fighting crooks all my life. I’m fighting crooks again. The only tragedy of it is they have titles from the government,” Giuliani told a caller on his WABC show. “But they’re a disgrace! They are a complete disgrace to the office that I distinguished! They didn’t.”

Giuliani continued to boast of his exploits and the criminals he prosecuted while serving as U.S. attorney in Manhattan, shouting over the caller who could be heard trying to reply.

“Did they get threatened with getting killed by the mafia? The Colombian cartel wanting to cut my throat?” he asked. “What have they done? Noting except come after me, 6-o-clock in the morning, with a piece of nonsense. No wonder they’re jealous!”

The comments are Giuliani’s first on the raid, aside from a written statement released via his lawyer on Wednesday.

Listen above, via WABC77.

