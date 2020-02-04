President Donald Trump is expected to be acquitted in the Senate tomorrow following the impeachment trial. Some Republicans planning to vote for acquittal have criticized the president’s actions but have said they don’t rise to the level of impeachment and conviction.

Rudy Giuliani, who’s been a central figure in the Ukraine scandal, told NPR today that “absolutely 100%” the president should continue to investigate Joe Biden.

“I would have no problem with him doing it,” Giuliani said in an interview with Steve Inskeep. “In fact, I’d have a problem with him not doing it. I think he would be saying that Joe Biden can get away with selling out the United States, making us a fool in the Ukraine.”

The president’s lawyer said that he is still looking for “more information” on Biden and Ukraine, and when asked if he’s doing it on the president’s authority, Giuliani responded, “He hasn’t told me not to do it.”

Regarding the Republicans criticizing Trump’s actions, Giuliani said they don’t “understand the facts.” He said Lamar Alexander in particular “is wrong, and Lamar is a good friend of mine, and he’s a fine man except he doesn’t know all the facts.”

