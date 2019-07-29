comScore

Harris, Other 2020 Dems Defend Al Sharpton: ‘Shameful’ for Trump to Attack Someone Who’s ‘Done So Much for Our Country’

By Josh FeldmanJul 29th, 2019, 3:28 pm

A few Democrats running for president have spoken out today in defense of Al Sharpton after President Donald Trump blasted him on Twitter today.

Amid the ongoing fallout from Trump’s comments on Baltimore, and Sharpton’s response blasting POTUS, the president tweeted, “Al Sharpton would always ask me to go to his events. He would say, “it’s a personal favor to me.” Seldom, but sometimes, I would go. It was fine. He came to my office in T.T. during the presidential campaign to apologize for the way he was talking about me. Just a conman at work!”

Sharpton responded today saying, “Trump says I’m a troublemaker & con man. I do make trouble for bigots. If he really thought I was a con man he would want me in his cabinet.”

Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, and Bill de Blasio posted statements to Twitter defending Sharpton:

The candidates have drawn outrage for their comments defending Sharpton, similar to the criticisms many of the Democrats running for president got in April for attending the National Action Network Convention and “kissing his ring.” The New York Post editorial board wrote at the time, “That Sharpton — with his decades-long dubious record of racial incitement, demagoguery, corporate shakedowns, tax liens and other fiscal shenanigans — can summon Democrats like lemmings with the snap of his fingers is a deeply depressing sign of how low that party has sunk.”

Trump himself has not responded to the candidates’ tweets, but Donald Trump Jr. tweeted his reaction laughing at Harris’:

