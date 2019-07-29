comScore

Trio of 2020 Dems Draw Outrage for Lauding Al Sharpton: ‘Morally Absurd AND Politically Insane’

By Morgan PhillipsJul 29th, 2019, 3:58 pm

A number of Democrats running for president in 2020 have come out to defend Rev. Al Sharpton in light of President Donald Trump’s attacks. And Conservatives — and even some liberals — are not happy about it.

Early Monday, Trump called Sharpton a “racist” and a “con man” who “hates whites and cops.”

So far, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio have tweeted their support for the civil rights activist and MSNBC host.

Conservatives, and even some others have been critical. Daily Beast senior editor Harry Siegel had some particularly stern commentary:

Siegel pointed out that Sharpton, along with President Trump, had once been chummy with boxing promoter Don King, who has been convicted of manslaughter:

The Beast’s senior editor added that anyone who supports Sharpton is either ignorant, insane, or mal-intended:

Conservatives generally called out Sharpton as a corrupt anti-semite, and voiced their disgust in anyone who supported him:

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: