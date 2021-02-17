He’s Back: Trump Set to Barnstorm Fox News, OAN, Newsmax With a Trio of Primetime Interviews Wednesday

Former President Donald Trump will reportedly make a barnstorming return to cable news on Wednesday night in kind of pro-Trump network hat trick, appearing on Fox News, Newsmax, and One American News Network.

According to the Washington Post‘s Josh Dawsey, Trump will make his first appearances on primetime TV since leaving the White House more than a month ago.

Trump is expected to do interviews with Fox, OAN and Newsmax this evening, per spokesman. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) February 17, 2021

The former president’s appearance on Newsmax will be on Greg Kelly Reports, hosted by Trump die-hard and election fraud conspiracist Greg Kelly, who was among numerous other MAGA fans who repeatedly insisted that Biden would not be sworn in as the 46th president.

TONIGHT 🚨: 45th President of the United States Donald Trump joins Greg Kelly Reports to discuss the passing of Rush Limbaugh and beyond. 7:00PM ET. WATCH LIVE on Newsmax TV: https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/KdovZs9O48 — Newsmax (@newsmax) February 17, 2021

Trump had already popped up in the news on Wednesday in the wake of longtime right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh’s death, offering his take on the conservative firebrand’s life and career.

