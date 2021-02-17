Former President Donald Trump made his first TV appearance since leaving office, Wednesday, to pay tribute to conservative radio icon Rush Limbaugh — who died earlier in the day after a battle with lung cancer.

Calling in during Fox News’ Outnumbered, the former president lauded Limbaugh as a one-of-a-kind industry titan.

“Rush is irreplaceable,” Trump said. “Unique. He had an audience that was massive.”

Trump went on to praise Limbaugh’s ability to power through a lengthy broadcast by speaking extemporaneously.

“He would get up and just talk,” Trump said. “He wouldn’t take phone calls — where people would call in every two minutes, and that’s sort of easy to do. He would just talk for two hours, and three hours. That’s not an easy thing to do.”

The former president added that Limbaugh “was a fantastic man, a fantastic man, a fantastic talent.” He also offered an assessment with which many critics are sure to take umbrage.

“People, whether they loved him or not, they respected him,” Trump said.

