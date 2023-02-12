‘HOW DID YOU DO THAT?!’ Trump Once Wowed NBC’s Cris Collinsworth By Throwing a Dead-On Pass at Football Charity Event

As we here at Mediaite get ready for Super Bowl LVII, we chronicled — on Saturday — President Joe Biden’s football prowess as a high school star. But it turns out his predecessor once experienced some gridiron glory of his own.

In a 1992 video flagged by his son Donald Trump Jr., former President Donald Trump was shown throwing a football through a small target at a charity event with various NFL greats. It happened at Pilot Field in Buffalo — at a fundraiser hosted by legendary Bills quarterback Jim Kelly. The event was emceed by NBC’s Cris Collinsworth and Paul Maguire.

“Are you nervous?” Maguire asked.

“Nervous as hell,” Trump admitted.

But nonetheless, the future president stepped up, reared back, and fired a pass — seeming to be from a distance of 10-15 yards — through an opening not much bigger than the size of a football. The crowd went wild, as Trump got high-fives from Maguire and Collinsworth, and was embraced by then-girlfriend Marla Maples.

“HOW DID YOU DO THAT?!” Collinsworth exclaimed, in evident shock.

“I have no idea!” Trump said. “Who says there’s not luck in football?”

After making that throw, Trump won the opportunity to take another toss from an even greater distance to earn $1 million for charity. But he came up short on the subsequent toss. However, none of the NFL greats — including four-time AFC champion quarterback Kelly — came close to the target.

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com