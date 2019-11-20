Photographers captured images of President Donald Trump’s handwritten notes during his statement to the press following Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland’s testimony, Wednesday, which featured “I WANT NO QUID PRO QUO” written in marker pen.

“I WANT NOTHING. I WANT NOTHING. I WANT NO QUID PRO QUO,” his notes appeared to read. “TELL ZELENSKY TO DO THE RIGHT THING.”

.@POTUS is now standing on South Lawn reading – from handwritten notes – quotes from Sondland testimony: pic.twitter.com/9LqG1k4Bpt — Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) November 20, 2019

That was the second page he flips to. He says it’s his response to Sondland. First is below. (And I’m assuming the very talented still photographers in the White House press corps got better shots than my iPhone did.) POTUS did not answer any questions – he’s now on his way to TX pic.twitter.com/MzdHAw8aF4 — Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) November 20, 2019

The notes were President Trump’s alleged statement to Sondland after the ambassador asked him what he wanted from Ukraine in return for aid.

President Trump’s handwritten notes captivated journalists and others, who took to social media to discuss them.

Sondland might not take notes, but Trump sure does…like a ten year old making demands to his mom about the injustices surrounding his little sister’s tattling. https://t.co/BdMmsYMOS2 — Stephanie Land (@stepville) November 20, 2019

Trump’s notes (in Sharpie) start off with:

“I want nothing.

I want nothing.” pic.twitter.com/JWrTG9gahH — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) November 20, 2019

Trump reading from notes that say: “I want no quid pro quo.” https://t.co/XAj5dVxXK9 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 20, 2019

Trump carried hand-written notes and print-outs of tweets as he left the White House. Photo by Getty’s Mark Wilson. pic.twitter.com/kxROdam0qC — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 20, 2019

Close up of President Trump’s notes as he addresses the White House press corps. https://t.co/Wyf4fw8zVs — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) November 20, 2019

I WANT NOTHING.

I WANT NOTHING.

I WANT NO QUID PRO QUO.

TELL ZELENSKY TO DO THE RIGHT THING. Consider how weak Trump mental command must be that he needs such simple notes as this. https://t.co/K5h4dAAsZR — Jean Yoon (윤 진 희 or 尹真姬) (@jean_yoon) November 20, 2019

