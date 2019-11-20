comScore

‘I WANT NO QUID PRO QUO’: Photographers Capture Trump’s Notes Pushing Back on Impeachment

By Charlie NashNov 20th, 2019, 12:40 pm

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Photographers captured images of President Donald Trump’s handwritten notes during his statement to the press following Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland’s testimony, Wednesday, which featured “I WANT NO QUID PRO QUO” written in marker pen.

“I WANT NOTHING. I WANT NOTHING. I WANT NO QUID PRO QUO,” his notes appeared to read. “TELL ZELENSKY TO DO THE RIGHT THING.”

The notes were President Trump’s alleged statement to Sondland after the ambassador asked him what he wanted from Ukraine in return for aid.

President Trump’s handwritten notes captivated journalists and others, who took to social media to discuss them.

