Sunday night on HBO, John Oliver — in absolutely blistering, Oliver-ian fashion — laid out the case to impeach President Donald Trump.

In a searing, 20-minute segment, the comic asserted that the president has committed high crimes and misdemeanors. Notably, Oliver pointed to an instance which, according to the Mueller Report, Trump tried ex-White House counsel Don McGahn to fire Robert Mueller, then pressured McGahn to issue a statement denying he tried to oust the special counsel.

“[I]t seems the president obstructed justice, then obstructed justice again to obstruct the investigation into his obstruction of justice,” said Oliver. “It’s ridiculous.

“I know that this might seem like a legal technicality, and a couple of phone calls that didn’t go anywhere, but here’s why this really matters: But for Don McGahn, Trump might have stopped an investigation into himself. And if a president can shut down an investigation, he can basically do anything with no consequences. It’s a big, big deal.”

A big enough deal, as far as the comic is concerned, to necessitate impeachment proceedings. And so Oliver went on to zing Democrats who want to hold off on impeaching Trump out of fear that doing so could cost the party in 2020.

“For any Democrat whose main concern is that pursuing impeachment could be the reason they lose in 2020, please relax,” Oliver said. “It’s just one of many ways the Democrats could lose.

“Maybe Trump is caught on tape saying the n-word, but then two weeks later, Elizabeth Warren accidentally calls a veteran a veterinarian, and people get twice as angry about that. There’s so many ways that this could go wrong.”

Watch above, via HBO.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com