A journalist who worked at the Christian Post quit after nearly a decade at the evangelical paper over an editorial that bashed Christianity Today’s bombshell op-ed calling on President Donald Trump to be removed from office.

Napp Nazworth, who was reportedly a politics editor on the board of the Christian Post, quit on Monday because of his paper’s pro-Trump response to the Christianity Today piece.

Nazworth announced the “difficult choice” in a series of tweets in which he lamented that the Christian Post has positioned itself as “Team Trump.”

“I can’t be an editor for a publication with that editorial voice,” he wrote.

I’m saddened by what happened for many reasons. I’ve been with CP for over 8.5 years, made many friendships, and had lots of exciting opportunities along the way. … — Napp Nazworth (@NappNazworth) December 24, 2019

… it’s bad for Democracy, and bad for the Gospel. It means there will be one more place where readers can go for bias confirmation, but one less place where readers can go to exercise their brains on diversity of thought. {end} — Napp Nazworth (@NappNazworth) December 24, 2019

“I never got the gist they were gung-ho Trumpian types,” Nazworth told the Washington Post. “Everything has escalated with the Christianity Today editorial.”

Last week the retiring editor of Christianity Today, Mark Galli, published an editorial deeming Trump “immoral” and calling for his removal from office. Coming from a magazine founded by Billy Graham, the piece caused an uproar, including a rebuke from Graham’s son Franklin and President Trump himself.

On Monday, the Christian Post published its op-ed dismissing Galli’s piece as “Christian elitism.”

“CT’s disdainful, dismissive, elitist posture toward their fellow Christians may well do far more long-term damage to American Christianity and its witness than any current prudential support for President Trump will ever cause,” two members of the Christian Post’s editorial board wrote.

“I’m just shocked that they would go this path,” Nazworth told the Washington Post.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]