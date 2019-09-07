comScore

Journalists Come to Defense of Washington Post Reporters After Trump Attacks: ‘They Are Deeply in His Head’

By Ken MeyerSep 7th, 2019, 1:58 pm

Journalists from multiple outlets came out in defense of Philip Rucker and Ashley Parker on Saturday after the two Washington Post reporters faced a Twitter attack from President Donald Trump.

Trump is threatening to ban Rucker and Parker from the White House in response to a recent piece they wrote about the president’s “lost summer” — defined by “self-inflicted controversies and squandered opportunities.” Trump also linked to the factually-inaccurate op-ed written by White House communications staffers Stephanie Grisham and Hogan Gidley in response to the Post report.

Trump has tried (and failed) to have reporters blocked from the White House before, but his tweet prompted significant outcry from prominent journalists. Many of the responses have come from those calling Trump’s ploy a violation of the First Amendment, or else, praising Rucker and Parker for their top notch reporting.

Some also responded to Trump’s tweet with a reminder that his son, Eric Trump, was brutally mocked yesterday after his botched attack on the Post’s David Fahrenthold. The president’s son tweeted an email from Farenthold to someone in the Trump Organization as if it exposed some kind of insidious undertaking. The email, many pointed out, was nothing more than a polite, run-of-the-mill message by a journalist to make contact with a source.

