Journalists from multiple outlets came out in defense of Philip Rucker and Ashley Parker on Saturday after the two Washington Post reporters faced a Twitter attack from President Donald Trump.

Trump is threatening to ban Rucker and Parker from the White House in response to a recent piece they wrote about the president’s “lost summer” — defined by “self-inflicted controversies and squandered opportunities.” Trump also linked to the factually-inaccurate op-ed written by White House communications staffers Stephanie Grisham and Hogan Gidley in response to the Post report.

The Washington Post’s @PhilipRucker (Mr. Off the Record) & @AshleyRParker, two nasty lightweight reporters, shouldn’t even be allowed on the grounds of the White House because their reporting is so DISGUSTING & FAKE. Also, add the appointment of MANY Federal Judges this Summer! https://t.co/7d33tzKxXq — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2019

Trump has tried (and failed) to have reporters blocked from the White House before, but his tweet prompted significant outcry from prominent journalists. Many of the responses have come from those calling Trump’s ploy a violation of the First Amendment, or else, praising Rucker and Parker for their top notch reporting.

Official @AshleyRParker @PhilipRucker Fan Club starts TODAY – we’re accepting applications for new members.

Who’s in? — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) September 7, 2019

.@AshleyRParker and @PhilipRucker are smart and widely-respected journalists. Glad they’re on the beat and glad the @washingtonpost recognizes their talents. That people in power are attacking them is just further evidence of how effective they are. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 7, 2019

No question, @AshleyRParker and @PhilipRucker are two of the absolute best. Smart, insightful and fearless. Read everything they write. https://t.co/8tIxnjMuf4 — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) September 7, 2019

And they are deeply in his head. https://t.co/DPvk4EJmxN — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 7, 2019

Hats off to @AshleyRParker & @PhilipRucker two delightful heavy-hitting reporters who we should all be thankful are on the White House beat because their reporting is so IMPORTANT and REAL. #BadgeOfHonor — Julie Davis (@juliehdavis) September 7, 2019

No, Mr. President. They are two of the most well-sourced, honest and straight-forward reporters in the business. And they happen to be fantastic people, too. Your personal attacks on them (and other reporters) are completely misplaced, beneath your office and simply wrong. — Michael D. Shear (@shearm) September 7, 2019

I hope my friends @PhilipRucker and @AshleyRParker are polishing their well-deserved Pulitzer Prizes and having a great weekend, because they’re awesome people. But they’re probably working, because they’re pros and that’s just what they do. — Kimberly Atkins (@KimberlyEAtkins) September 7, 2019

What Kimberly said. .@PhilipRucker & @AshleyRParker are hard-working journalists giving us much needed insight into this White House. https://t.co/8zpcHNyPAa — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) September 7, 2019

Just a Saturday morning note that @AshleyRParker and @PhilipRucker are some of the hardest working, excellent reporters — and are incredibly nice and considerate on top of all that. — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) September 7, 2019

I am proud to know @AshleyRParker and @PhilipRucker, to have worked alongside with them and to have learned from them. Alone and together they make the @washingtonpost proud. — Ed O’Keefe (@edokeefe) September 7, 2019

Trump’s attack only further confirms that @AshleyRParker and @PhilipRucker are two of the best reporters on the White House beat — and that their piece on his “lost summer” really hit a nerve (if that wasn’t already obvious from the WH video). — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) September 7, 2019

Just the president of the United States, threatening to deny two journalists their First Amendment rights because he doesn’t like their reporting. Totally normal https://t.co/GBOr3ozrS4 — Mathew Ingram (@mathewi) September 7, 2019

CNN proudly stands with @washingtonpost and its reporters. Continuing attacks on the media and the First Amendment are wrong. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) September 7, 2019

Some also responded to Trump’s tweet with a reminder that his son, Eric Trump, was brutally mocked yesterday after his botched attack on the Post’s David Fahrenthold. The president’s son tweeted an email from Farenthold to someone in the Trump Organization as if it exposed some kind of insidious undertaking. The email, many pointed out, was nothing more than a polite, run-of-the-mill message by a journalist to make contact with a source.

Between Eric Trump’s “attack” on @Fahrenthold last night and this low-brow tweet, the Trumps’ are trying to discredit the most honest, professional, thorough and talented reporters covering this White House. I strive to be half as good as Dave, Phil and Ashley. https://t.co/poDT4pF99U — Colby Itkowitz (@ColbyItkowitz) September 7, 2019

[Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]

