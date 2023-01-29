Legendary Media Reporter Bill Carter Destroys ‘Horserace’ Coverage of Trump Campaign Rollout: ‘A Massive Fail and an Incipient Disaster’

One of the most storied media reporters of all-time has denounced the fourth estate’s coverage of former President Donald Trump’s de facto campaign rollout.

In a Sunday morning tweet, CNN analyst Bill Carter slammed the press for focusing on the politics of Trump’s speeches on Saturday in New Hampshire and South Carolina, and more or less treating him as a conventional candidate.

“To have ZERO accountability for the most lawless Admin in US history, one that plotted a COUP for pity’s sake, is both a massive fail and an incipient disaster,” Carter wrote.

100%. To have ZERO accountability for the most lawless Admin in US history, one that plotted a COUP for pity’s sake, is both a massive fail and an incipient disaster. https://t.co/sHkSrorh8W — Bill Carter (@wjcarter) January 29, 2023

Such a particularly critique is notable coming from Carter — given his immense stature in media reporting. He is best known as the author a classic book which chronicled the musical chairs in late night TV in the early ’90s, and then a follow-up roughly 20 years later.

Carter was responding to a tweet from never-Trump conservative Bill Kristol — who fumed at the tenor of Saturday’s reporting from the campaign trail.

“Coverage I’ve seen of Trump campaign trip is all 2024 horserace,” Kristol wrote. “Jan. 6 not mentioned. Understandable but suggests the price we’ve paid for no indictments, no trial, no real reckoning for Jan. 6. Trump treated as normal candidate, not a president who tried to subvert an election.”

