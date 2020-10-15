While addressing Steve Scully’s suspension from C-SPAN, which occurred after he lied about his Twitter account being hacked, Fox News anchor Bret Baier called the scandal a “big black eye for the debate commission.”

Scully was set to moderate the second presidential debate, which was set for Thursday and later canceled after President Donald Trump contracted the coronavirus and refused to participate in a virtual form of the event.

This month, following criticism from the president, Scully posted a message to former Trump aide Anthony Scaramucci on his public Twitter feed asking how he should respond to Trump. Scully quickly claimed he was hacked, but on Thursday confessed that he lied about the incident in a statement to the Associated Press.

Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer asked Baier about the scandal, wondering what would happen if there actually was a Scully moderated debate between Trump and Joe Biden.

“That was tonight. It was going to be tonight in Miami,” Baiers said of the debate. “This is a big story. It is a big, black eye for the debate commission, which already had black eyes with the way it handled the Covid and canceling the debate, going virtual, not telling the campaigns, and then this.”

Baier then read a statement from C-SPAN regarding Scully’s tweet, which claimed that the journalist was hacked and is not investigating the incident with authorities.

“I mean, this is bad. And obviously, he’s been suspended indefinitely from C-SPAN,” Baier added. “And you feel for him, he’s come clean on this. I know Steve and it is a sad, sad thing. It is not a good look for the presidential debate commission.”

Hemmer agreed that Scully generally has good ethics when it comes to journalism and has years of experience to back him up, but noted that this lie is simply a problem.

“Right, listen, if he had come out and said, ‘you know what, I meant to DM him — direct message him — and I was debating whether I was going to tweet out a response to President Trump who was coming after me.’ I actually think America would be like, ok, no big deal,” Baier noted. “But this was a snowball. And unfortunately for Steve, this became a big issue.”

