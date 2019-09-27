Market betting website PredictIt currently holds a 59 percent probability that President Donald Trump will be impeached in his first term.

At 59 cents against the dollar, or around 59 percent as of Friday, the probability has decreased slightly since Wednesday and Thursday.

On Wednesday, the price was 64 cents, and on Thursday the price was 62 cents.

One week ago, on September 20, the price was just 30 cents— demonstrating the level of concern surrounding President Trump’s controversial call with the President of Ukraine.

These bets are not necessarily predicting that President Trump will be removed from office through impeachment, however.

In the “rules” section of the market, PredictIt declared, “Neither trial nor conviction by the U.S. Senate, nor removal from office, is necessary to cause this market to resolve as Yes.”

Likewise, in another market on the website titled, “Will the Senate convict Donald Trump on impeachment in his first term?” just 17 percent bet yes.

As of Friday, 74 percent also bet that President Trump would complete his first term, though this figure has dropped over the past week.

On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a formal impeachment inquiry against President Trump in response to his controversial Ukraine call.

During President Trump’s call, he asked the Ukrainian president to investigate his potential 2020 presidential election opponent Joe Biden.

