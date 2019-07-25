Meghan McCain Confronts Adam Schiff: Where’s Your Evidence of Trump-Russia Collusion?

The View co-host Meghan McCain confronted Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), asking him about him saying there’s a “smoking gun” of collusion between President Donald Trump and Russia.

“You have claimed for years now you have a smoking gun of evidence of collusion. Your quote is, ample evidence of collusion. You said that, but Robert Mueller and his investigation found that there was no collusion,” McCain said to the House Intelligence chairman Thursday.

“What’s your evidence? You have been saying that on TV for years,” she asked.

Schiff insisted “the evidence was in plain sight.”

“The Russians offered dirt on Hillary Clinton in writing and sent it to Don [Trump] Jr., and Don Junior’s response was in writing and said, as for your offer of foreign illegal help, I would love it. He accepted the offer,” he said.

“Now Bob Mueller had a different question he needed to analyze which is ‘can I prove each of the elements of the crime of conspiracy beyond a reasonable doubt?’ And as you know, well before the Mueller report I was pointing out to the public, there is a difference between what we understand is collusion and whether you can prove all the elements of a crime,” Schiff said.

“Would you consider yesterday a big win for Democrats?” McCain asked.

“If you are measuring whether this is a success in terms of whether it brings us closer to impeachment or not, that was not my object with wanting him to come in,” Schiff said. “My object was to find out what work did you do.”

