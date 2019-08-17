Filmmaker Michael Moore told MSNBC he was “so glad” both President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are “frightened” by Democrats like Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar.

Moore was speaking with MSNBC anchor Brian Williams on The 11th Hour Friday night.

“Is the squad blameless for giving the president a steady stream of oxygen and ammunition?” Williams asked.

“I’m so glad he’s that frightened of them, both he and Netanyahu are scared of them,” Moore said.

“This is why Trump isn’t as dumb as he comes off,” Moore said. “I’ve always thought that we should treat him the way Patton looked at Rommel. He respected him. He read his book. He thought we’re only going to beat him if we understand him and actually respect his mad genius.”

“Let’s hope that Alexandria [Ocasio-Cortez] and Rashida and Ilhan and Congresswoman [Ayanna] Pressley are the face because that’s how we’re going to win. We’re going to win with people who believe that climate change is real. We’re going to win by getting behind people who want to raise the minimum wage, who are going to fight for all these things that the American public wants,” he continued.

Moore went on to compare Tlaib being banned from visiting Israel to former Michigan Rep. Charles Diggs.

“He’s one of the founders of the Congressional Black Caucus. He represented Tlaib’s district in the ‘70s. He wanted to go and see the situation in South Africa and the South African government would not give him a visa and they banned him from visiting the country,” Moore said.

“So all these years later to have our congresswoman from the 13th district in Detroit facing a similar thing, what is it that they’re afraid that they’re going to see?” he asked.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com