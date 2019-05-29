One MSNBC analyst believes that President Donald Trump is “putting lives at stake for a political purpose” by ignoring the threat posed by Russia to U.S. elections.

Appearing on Andrea Mitchell Reports Wednesday, MSNBC national security analyst Jeremy Bash ripped Trump and Attorney General William Barr following special counsel Robert Mueller‘s news conference.

“I think Bob Mueller in his 20 minute statement today shredded the credibility of the president when the president says ‘there’s insufficient evidence on obstruction,'” Bash said. “Bob Mueller clearly said, ‘there was sufficient evidence.’ He shredded the credibility of the attorney general, who mischaracterized the Mueller report and said that Mueller was not guided by Justice Department policy. And that’s exactly what Bob Mueller said today. ‘The only reason I could not bring charges is because I could not under policy, under the way we operate, and the Constitution requires that the House now act.'”

Bash went on to eviscerate the president and attorney general for looking the other way on the threat of Russian election interference.

“It’s not overstating it to note that lives are at stake,” Bash said. “When people risk their lives, and the lives of their families, to provide information on what an adversary nation is doing to the United States, we have to do everything we can to protect them. And for Bill Barr and Donald Trump, ultimately, to have the power to expose them, to out them, to undermine our intelligence gathering capabilities, that’s putting lives at stake just for a political purpose.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

