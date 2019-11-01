comScore

NY Governor Cuomo and NYC Mayor de Blasio Brutally Mock Trump’s Announced Move to Florida

By Colby HallNov 1st, 2019, 7:41 am

The New York Times reported Thursday evening that President Donald Trump intends to move his official state of residency from his native New York, to Florida, where he often spends many weekends at his Mar a Lago club.

Writing for the Times, Maggie Haberman opened her report:

He came of age in Queens, built Trump Tower, starred in “The Apprentice,” bankrupted his businesses six times, and drew cheering crowds and angry protesters to Fifth Avenue after his election. Through it all, President Trump — rich, bombastic and to many Americans the epitome of a New Yorker — was intertwined with the city he called his lifelong home.

No longer.

In late September, Mr. Trump changed his primary residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach, Fla., according to documents filed with the Palm Beach County Circuit Court. Melania Trump, the first lady, also changed her residence to Palm Beach in an identical document.

Each of the Trumps filed a “declaration of domicile” saying that the Mar-a-Lago Club, Mr. Trump’s resort in Palm Beach, will be their permanent residence.

President Trump confirmed the report Thursday on Twitter:

Governor Andrew Cuomo took the news of Trump’s ostensible relo gambit in stride, saying “good riddance” and hitting the questionable tax revenue the state saw from him on twitter:

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also got into the political pile-on via Twitter.

As you can see above, Mayor de Blasio first commented on the source material NY Times report but then followed by quote-tweeting a Complex magazine aggregation. Bill de Blasio, hypebeast?

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: