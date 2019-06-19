comScore

NY Times Publisher Fires Back at Trump: Accusing Paper of Treason ‘Crosses a Dangerous Line’

By Josh FeldmanJun 19th, 2019, 7:35 pm

The publisher of the New York Times, A.G. Sulzberger, is publicly calling out President Donald Trump for crossing a “dangerous line” in his rhetoric attacking the press.

Following a Times report about the U.S. targeting Russia’s power grid (of which Sulzberger says “his own aides had assured our reporters raised no national-security concerns”), Trump accused the paper of a “virtual act of Treason”:

Sulzberger writes, “There is no more serious charge a commander in chief can make against an independent news organization. Which presents a troubling question: What would it look like for Mr. Trump to escalate his attacks on the press further? Having already reached for the most incendiary language available, what is left but putting his threats into action?”

He’s alarmed by both Trump administration actions against news outlets and the president’s rhetoric.

Sulzberger confronted Trump about his anti-press rhetoric months ago, and clearly it didn’t take.

“Mr. Trump’s campaign against journalists should concern every patriotic American. A free, fair and independent press is essential to our country’s strength and vitality and to every freedom that makes it great,” he concludes.

This week, Trump followed up on the “treason” declaration with a call for them to “immediately release their sources which, if they exist at all, which I doubt, are phony.”

You can read the full op-ed here.

