Biden Stands by Comments on Civility With Segregationists After Booker Calls for Apology: ‘Apologize for What?’

Former vice president Joe Biden tonight dismissed calls from Democratic rivals for an apology after comments he made about civility and getting along in the past with two Democratic senators who were segregationists.

Biden has been criticized and condemned in varying degrees by candidates like Bill de Blasio, Kamala Harris, and Bernie Sanders. Senator Cory Booker put out a statement saying Biden should apologize.

Biden was asked about his comments by reporters tonight, and he said he ran for the Senate because he disagreed with segregationists, touting accomplishments on the Voting Rights Act during his tenure and saying, “We don’t have to agree. You don’t have to like the people in terms of their views, but you simply make the case and you beat them.”

When asked about his 2020 rivals criticizing him for “issues talking about race,” Biden said, “They know better.”

And when told that Booker has called on him to apologize, Biden said, “Apologize for what? Cory should apologize. He knows better. There’s not a racist bone in my body, I’ve been involved in civil rights my whole career.”

You can watch the video above, via CBS News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com