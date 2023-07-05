Oath Keeper Leader Stewart Rhodes Warns Trump of Pending Jan 6 Probe: ‘You’re Going to Be Found Guilty’

Stewart Rhodes, the leader and founder of the far-right Oath Keepers militia, has a warning for former President Donald Trump: “You’re going to be found guilty.”

Rhodes was found guilty of seditious conspiracy months ago and sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for charges stemming from his involvement in the January 6th storming of the U.S. Capitol. The Oath Keeper leader recently spoke with Washington Times reporter Kerry Pickett and warned the former president that he will likely suffer the same fate.

Rhodes, a Yale Law School graduate and former Army paratrooper who founded the Oath Keepers militia group in 2009, said the federal government is working to turn Mr. Trump’s inner circle against him and scare off potential witnesses for the former president’s defense. “They’re going to do the same thing to President Trump that they did to me,” Rhodes told The Washington Times from the D.C. Department of Corrections Central Detention Facility, where he is kept in isolation. He sent a grave warning to Mr. Trump: “You’re going to get railroaded. You’re going to be found guilty if you try to go to trial. So everyone’s been demoralized and more likely to take a plea deal and agree to ‘test-a-lie’ against President Trump.”

Trump is reportedly facing more charges from Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is investigating the former president’s role in the attack on the Capitol on January 6th, in addition to the alleged mishandling of classified documents and the obstruction of justice that followed suit.

Rhodes also told The Washington Times that federal investigators “threatened [witnesses] with life in prison … That’s what’s going to happen to President Trump.”

