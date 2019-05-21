You may remember that retired Navy Admiral William McRaven said that President Donald Trump‘s attacks on the press as “the enemy of the people” was “perhaps the greatest threat to democracy in my lifetime.” A few months ago, Trump responded by dismissing McRaven as a “Hillary Clinton fan” and, when Chris Wallace brought up that he led the operation that took out bin Laden, said, “Wouldn’t it have been nice if we got Osama Bin Laden a lot sooner than that, wouldn’t it have been nice?”

At the time McRaven stood by his assessment of Trump’s attacks on the press, and on MSNBC today he made it clear it still troubles him.

Nicolle Wallace brought up his past comments and the continued “enemy of the people” rhetoric.

McRaven said it does “frustrate” him and again stood by his remarks about Trump’s attacks being “the greatest threat to American democracy in my lifetime”:

“All of those of us who have been in positions of authority have been hit by the media, I’ve been raked over the coals by the media many times. But I will tell you, without the media, without freedom of expression, without freedom of speech, we would not be the democracy we are. And to say that the press is the enemy of the American––al-Qaeda is the enemy of the American people. The Nazis were the enemy of the American people. The press and the freedom of the press is absolutely essential. So I do get frustrated when the president attacks the press and the FBI and kind of questions our intelligence communities.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

