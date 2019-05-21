Hate Bill de Blasio? Fear Not. His ROCK BOTTOM Approval Ratings Mean You’re Not Alone

Quinnipiac’s latest national poll for the 2020 election has some bad news for most of the many Democrats currently in play for the nomination. Especially bad news, in fact, for the very unpopular Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York City and known groundhog abuser.

The only truly positive thing for Democrats overall in the May 21 poll was that it found the good economy isn’t helping Trump’s numbers very much. With a full 71% of respondents rating the economy as good or better, that number is at its highest point in nearly 18 years, Quinnipiac notes, but it hasn’t really translated to the president’s job approval.

But the bad news for for particular Democrat candidates was particularly bad, in contrast to the good Trump news being only mildly good (electorally.) It was in that regard that de Blasio really stood out, and was called out on Twitter (with plenty of laughing emojis to spare in the replies.)

Bill de LOL https://t.co/Kx2HZZe5Lk — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) May 21, 2019

“With a 49 – 39 percent favorability rating, former Vice President Joseph Biden is the only presidential contender, Democrat or Republican, with a clear positive score,” the poll summary notes. (Trump had a negative 38 – 57 percent favorability rating.) It then lists the score for some of the other big name Dems.

41 – 48 percent for Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont;

32 – 41 percent for Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts;

27 percent favorable for Sen. Kamala Harris of California, with 30 percent unfavorable;

20 – 32 percent for former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas;

23 – 31 percent for Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey;

23 percent favorable for South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, to 19 percent unfavorable;

8 – 45 percent for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

EIGHT. Keep in mind, conventional wisdom says there will be a “bump” after announcing a bid. He announced last Thursday. This is his bump period.

And there’s more. This question – and by the way how absurdly huge is the primary that it produces a paragraph-length polling question like this? – turned out even worse for the Mayor than his favorability, if that’s even possible.

2. (If Democrat or Democratic leaner) If the Democratic primary for president were being held today, and the candidates were: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Beto O’Rourke, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand, Amy Klobuchar, Julian Castro, Tulsi Gabbard, Jay Inslee, John Hickenlooper, John Delaney, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang, Marianne Williamson, Wayne Messam, Eric Swalwell, Tim Ryan, Seth Moulton, Michael Bennett, Steve Bullock, and Bill de Blasio, for whom would you vote?

Literally no one picked him as their preferred candidate, but some did actively reject him. He was the least liked of any Democrat polled.

OUCH.

Trump once famously said he could “could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters.” That’s almost as true for Bill de Blasio. But not for the same reason, you dig?

Here is the full poll. Enjoy!

[Featured photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]

