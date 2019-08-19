Scaramucci Pens WaPo Op-Ed on Why He Turned on Trump: Republicans Should ‘Summon the Nerve to Speak Out’

Anthony Scaramucci has been all over the place in the past week-plus having essentially turned on President Donald Trump. The Mooch, of course, used to effusively praise the president and there’s been a great deal of skepticism from both Trump supporters and Trump critics on why he would now go from effusive praise to sounding the alarms about the president’s fitness.

Scaramucci penned an op-ed for The Washington Post out tonight saying he now believes “the negatives of Trump’s demagoguery now clearly outweigh the positives of his leadership, and it is imperative that Americans unite to prevent him from serving another four years in office.”

He says he thought by working in the Trump administration he “could counteract the far-right voices in the room.”

Scaramucci calls again on Republicans to speak out like he is:

I challenge my fellow Republicans to summon the nerve to speak out on the record against Trump. Defy the culture of fear he has created, and go public with the concerns you readily express in private. Hold on to your patriotism, and help save the country from his depredations. And to members of the so-called resistance, please leave room on the off-ramp for those willing to admit their mistakes.

This morning Trump blasted Scaramucci again on Twitter and trashed his “gross incompetence” in the White House:

Anthony Scaramucci is a highly unstable “nut job” who was with other candidates in the primary who got shellacked, & then unfortunately wheedled his way into my campaign. I barely knew him until his 11 days of gross incompetence-made a fool of himself, bad on TV. Abused staff,… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2019

….got fired. Wrote a very nice book about me just recently. Now the book is a lie? Said his wife was driving him crazy, “something big” was happening with her. Getting divorced. He was a mental wreck. We didn’t want him around. Now Fake News puts him on like he was my buddy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2019

The RNC has been blasting Scaramucci today too, including with a video of his past praise of Trump. Scaramucci responded by asking if the GOP’s become a “cult of personality.”

Open question: is the @GOP supporting an open primary process as it has done traditionally or has the party become a cult of personality? We got a lot wrong. I own my mistakes. 2024 is coming and soon you will have to admit that too. https://t.co/KutCQeBHFu — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 19, 2019

You can read the full op-ed here.

