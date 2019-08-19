During a campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire, Dr. Jill Biden, wife of 2020 Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden, offered up a blunt electability argument for her husband’s campaign to voters: “You know you may like another candidate better, but you have to look at who’s going to win.”

According to a MSBNC report of the visit, Biden implicitly acknowledged that Democratic primary voters may be more impressed with the policies of her husband’s rivals, but that the more important factor to consider is who can defeat President Donald Trump.

“So yes, your candidate may be better on, I don’t know, healthcare than Joe is,” she said. “But you’ve got to look at who’s going to win this election.”

"your candidate might be better on, I don't know, healthcare than Joe is, but you've got to look at who's going to win this election."

Biden has consistently led in polls that feature prospective head-to-head matchups between the Democratic presidential candidates and Trump, but other candidates have seen their own margins of victory over the president increase as the primary has progressed.

And Biden’s nakedly transactional plea on behalf of her husband to be the Democratic nominee did not go over well among some Democrats and left-wing activists on Twitter.

Joe Biden’s wife just said this into a microphone. https://t.co/XjQOF0Sp01 — rob delaney (@robdelaney) August 19, 2019

Team Biden (his own wife): my husband may be uninspiring and bad on the key moral challenge of our time that decides if millions live or die but, uh, polls, so… go out there and pull the lever for Joe you ungrateful dipshits Me: can’t wait to knock on doors for this man — Adam H. Johnson (@adamjohnsonNYC) August 19, 2019

Yeesh. 15 months before an election, the message shouldn’t be, “Joe Biden: TIME TO SETTLE FOR LESS!” https://t.co/OU7DRWLvr5 — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) August 19, 2019

Jill Biden may have settled for her husband but I’m not sure why anyone else should — Sarah Jones (@onesarahjones) August 19, 2019

This is, accidentally, an incredibly damning statement about Joe Biden by Jill Biden — particularly if you don’t buy the “electability” argument, as I don’t and was disproven in the 2016 election. https://t.co/iaY6MzMoyY — Micah Uetricht 🌹 (@micahuetricht) August 19, 2019

Joe Biden 2020: Because why not https://t.co/O26ofx0qmx — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) August 19, 2019

