Jill Biden Makes Blunt Electability Argument for Joe: You May Like Another Candidate More But ‘Who’s Going to Win’?

By Reed RichardsonAug 19th, 2019, 8:43 pm

During a campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire, Dr. Jill Biden, wife of 2020 Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden, offered up a blunt electability argument for her husband’s campaign to voters: “You know you may like another candidate better, but you have to look at who’s going to win.”

According to a MSBNC report of the visit, Biden implicitly acknowledged that Democratic primary voters may be more impressed with the policies of her husband’s rivals, but that the more important factor to consider is who can defeat President Donald Trump.

“So yes, your candidate may be better on, I don’t know, healthcare than Joe is,” she said. “But you’ve got to look at who’s going to win this election.”

Biden has consistently led in polls that feature prospective head-to-head matchups between the Democratic presidential candidates and Trump, but other candidates have seen their own margins of victory over the president increase as the primary has progressed.

And Biden’s nakedly transactional plea on behalf of her husband to be the Democratic nominee did not go over well among some Democrats and left-wing activists on Twitter.

