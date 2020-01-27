You shouldn’t judge a book by its cover. Especially if you’re White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham. And the judgment that you make is to dismiss an entire tome based on the publishing outfit.

Appearing Monday on Fox & Friends, Grisham tried to write off Room Where it Happened — the just-announced forthcoming book by former National Security Advisor John Bolton — in part because it is being published by Simon & Schuster, which also published former FBI Director James Comey’s book in 2018.

During her appearance, Grisham criticized the publisher for having a pre-order page ready to go promptly after the first details from the book were shared by The New York Times.

“This is … the same publisher that Comey used, also,” Grisham said. “And the fact that magically, again, the book ordering online preorder link popped up a couple hours after all of this hit. It’s sad, but I think the timing is very suspect.”

As Grisham noted, Simon & Schuster — which is putting out Bolton’s book — did indeed publish James Comey’s A Higher Loyalty in 2018. It has also published multiple titles from another central player in the impeachment drama.

President Donald Trump.

Yes, according to his author page on the Simon & Schuster website, the president has written or co-written six books for the New York-based publishing powerhouse. Though the page clearly has not been updated in a while, it touts Trump as “the very definition of the American success story,” and credits him with penning a “business classic” in The Art of the Deal — his 1987 bestseller ghostwritten by now-vocal critic Tony Schwartz.

See? That’s what happens when you judge a book by its cover.

