Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) claimed on Monday that it’s “increasingly likely” enough Senate Republicans will vote to call former national security adviser John Bolton as an impeachment trial witness.

Romney made the statement on Monday speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, though the senator “wouldn’t say specifically who” would vote to call Bolton as a witness.

NEWS: Romney says it’s “increasingly likely” that there will be enough Republicans to vote in support of calling John Bolton as a witness. He wouldn’t say specifically who. — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) January 27, 2020

Romney says it’s “increasingly likely” more GOP senators vote to call in Bolton and has spoken to other senators about it — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) January 27, 2020

Romney has always wanted to hear from Bolton, but this is new: “I think it’s increasingly likely that other Republicans will join those of us who think we should hear from John Bolton.” — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) January 27, 2020

“I think with the story that came out yesterday, it’s increasingly apparent it would be important to hear from John Bolton,” Romney said. “I, of course will make a final decision on witnesses after we’ve heard from not only the prosecution but also the defense. But I think at this stage it’s pretty fair to say that John Bolton has a relevant testimony to provide to those of us who are sitting in impartial justice.”

Two weeks ago, it was reported that the White House expected “at least four Republicans” and “likely more” to join Democrats in their call for witnesses.

Romney, along with Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), and Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) were among those reportedly expected, with the White House watching Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) too.

Watch above via Fox News.

