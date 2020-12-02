White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany confirmed that President Donald Trump is serious about vetoing the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) unless Section 230 — which protects Big Tech companies like Facebook and Twitter — is terminated as part of it.

During a White House press briefing on Wednesday, after being asked whether Trump is “seriously considering and talking about vetoing the NDAA over Section 230,” McEnany said, “Yes, the president is serious about it.”

“I noted when you have other world leaders that are making calls for genocide and Twitter not finding that worthy of flagging or blocking,” she declared, adding, “Beyond that, you look at China, who’s putting out disinformation. China tweeted out — I believe it was six days ago, I think it was November 25th — that Covid-19 did not originate in Wuhan, something that was not deemed worthy of flagging by Twitter.”

“There are real grave concerns here, and the president stands by that,” McEnany argued. “And it also is worth noting that the president will always defend our military and ensure we get adequate defense funding, as he’s gotten $2.9 trillion so far.”

“But he is going to put the pressure on Congress to step up on this,” she concluded.

Trump had threatened to veto the NDAA on Twitter, Tuesday, writing, “Section 230, which is a liability shielding gift from the U.S. to ‘Big Tech’ (the only companies in America that have it – corporate welfare!), is a serious threat to our National Security & Election Integrity. Our Country can never be safe & secure if we allow it to stand.”

“Therefore, if the very dangerous & unfair Section 230 is not completely terminated as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), I will be forced to unequivocally VETO the Bill when sent to the very beautiful Resolute desk,” he warned.

