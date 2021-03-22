Donald Trump claimed on Monday night that he actually likes his press releases better than tweeting and that Twitter actually did him a favor.

Trump, of course, was very active on Twitter for years, especially during his presidency, until he was permanently suspended mere days following the riots at the Capitol after he pushed multiple baseless claims about the 2020 election.

Trump gave an interview to Newsmax on Monday and Greg Kelly asked him about what one of his spokespeople hinted at about his return to social media.

The former president brought up his press releases — one recent statement continued pushing his baseless 2020 election claims — and said, “Frankly they’re more elegant than tweeting, as the expression goes. They’re really much more elegant. And the word is getting out.”

He boasted about the amount of attention he gets for those press releases, before adding, “The tweeting gets you in trouble.”

“You’re retweeting people, and you find out that the retweets were not so good, because the person — if you didn’t do research — that you’re retweeting is not the best,” he said. “I like this better than Twitter, actually they did us a favor.”

Trump, of course, came under criticism multiple times throughout his presidency for his tweets and retweets pushing conspiracy theories. Back in 2016, when he ran for president the first time, Trump retweeted someone who presented a Mussolini quote as a Trump quote, and when asked about it he said, “I know who said it. But what difference does it make whether it was Mussolini or somebody else? It’s certainly a very interesting quote.”

You can watch above, via Newsmax.

