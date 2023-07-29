‘THEY DONT DO ANYTHING!’ Trump Threatens House Republicans Who Won’t Impeach Biden, Pledges To Endorse Primary Opponents

Former President Donald Trump threatened to primary House GOP lawmakers who refused to impeach President Joe Biden during a campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Amid Trump’s legal troubles and pending indictments, he directed his anger at House Republicans who he claims “don’t do anything” about Biden’s alleged corruption.

Earlier this week, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy said he would back impeachment inquiries into the president’s foreign business dealings. House members such as Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz have called for Biden’s impeachment since he took the oath of office.

Trump told his supporters on Saturday night that he would endorse the primary opponents of House Republicans who do not want to impeach the current president. Trump successfully ousted most of the GOP lawmakers, including Liz Cheney, who voted for his second impeachment during the 2022 midterm election by backing their primary conservative opponents.

“The biggest complaint I get and we have some unbelievable congressmen that I’m going to introduce, and they are not the problem,” Trump told the crowd. “But the biggest complaint that I get is that the Republicans find out this information and then they do nothing about it! They don’t do anything about it!”

“It all dies. You know, they die. The radical lunatic Democrats, they impeach me, they indict me, they rig our elections. And the Republicans just don’t fight the way they’re good people, but they don’t fight the way they’re supposed to fight. The others are dirty, sick players, and the Republicans are very high class. They’ve got to be a little bit lower class,” he added.

Any Republican that doesn’t act on Democrat fraud should be immediately primaried and get out…They have to play tough and they have to be. And honestly, and if they’re not willing to do it, we’ve got a lot of good, tough Republicans around that. People are going to run against them and people are going to win and they’re going to get my endorsement every single time. And they’re going to win because we win almost every race.

Watch the full clip above via Right Side Broadcasting.

