Trump Argues Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Are Both Socialists

President Donald Trump is leaning into what might not be an effective line of attack against his 2020 opponent, the almost infamously moderate Joe Biden: declaring him, and his new running mate, socialists.

Trump’s attempts to cast the former vice president as a leftist radical, or at least a Trojan horse for radical ideas, has thus far done little to convince voters (Biden still holds a commanding lead against Trump in the polls). The selection of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), a former prosecutor, has cemented the 2020 Democratic ticket as one that many progressives see as decidedly moderate. The contradiction in the Trump campaign’s early messaging on the VP selection is apparent — it’s hard to square the argument that Harris is a cop loathed by the progressive base with the argument that she’s also a “dangerous radical.”

In an interview with Sinclair’s Eric Bolling airing Wednesday, Trump made the latter argument. When Bolling asked what Trump is doing to stop the United States from becoming a socialist country, the president replied “I have to win the election.”

“Because Kamala’s a socialist. Biden — you know Biden. He’s shot. I guess he’s a socialist. If you asked him What does socialism mean?, he couldn’t give you an answer. He has no clue. But she’s really going to be running.”

“She’s the worst in the senate,” Trump added, criticizing her performance in the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings.

After praising his own vice president, Mike Pence, Bolling asked if he ever considered replacing Pence, a premise Trump rejected. “I don’t get the question,” Trump said. “That’s the first time I’ve had that question. No.”

Trump’s argument that Biden and Harris are socialists may not convince voters, but it has traction in conservative media. On Tuesday night, Fox News host Sean Hannity accused the California senator of backing socialism and holding a “radical extremist record.”

