Trump Attacks Female CBS Reporters for Being ‘Angry’ at Briefings, Laments They Are Not More Like ’50s TV Housewife

President Donald Trump is attacking two female journalists from CBS — labeling one as angry and bemoaning the fact that they are not more like a classic, archetypal TV housewife from the 1950’s.

In an Oval Office interview with the New York Post Monday, Trump went after CBS White House correspondents Weijia Jiang and Paula Reid — both of whom he’s previously berated in the briefing room.

“It wasn’t Donna Reed, I can tell you that,” Trump said — lamenting what he deems to be the journalists’ dissimilarity to the actress who starred in an eponymous sitcom in the late ’50s and early ’60s. In The Donna Reed Show, Reed played amiable housewife and mother Donna Stone — a character who cheerfully ran her household and doted on her children.

Trump focused his ire on Reid, the journalist.

“Paula Reid, she’s sitting there and I say, ‘How angry. I mean, What’s the purpose?’” Trump said. “They’re not even tough questions, but you see the attitude of these people, it’s like incredible.”

Tuesday morning, Reid and Jiang fired back via Twitter.

President Trump tells @nypost I am nothing like 50’s American archetypal mom Donna Reed. Fact-check: True. pic.twitter.com/sUTgWwsNX9 — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) May 5, 2020

I can confirm @PaulaReidCBS’ reporting here. But I wouldn’t describe us as “irritating”. https://t.co/YI5FZNg0jX — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) May 5, 2020

The President told me to be “nice and easy” three out of the last four times I asked him a question. https://t.co/RfptoMczVG — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) May 5, 2020

Reid also updated her Twitter bio.

“Not Donna Reed, I can tell you that,” she wrote.

