Trump Attacks Rupert Murdoch in 3AM Social Media Rant: How Does He Say ‘There Was No Election Fraud?’

Former President Donald Trump attacked Fox Corp Chair Rupert Murdoch in a 3 AM social media post over his baseless insistence that the 2020 election was stolen.

Trump hit Murdoch in an early morning post on Truth Social in which he rhetorically asked, “How does Rupert Murdoch say there was no election fraud?” before citing evidence that flatly does not support his claim that the election was stolen. Trump wrote:

How does Rupert Murdoch say there was no election fraud when 2000 Mules shows, on government tape, that there were millions of “stuffed ballots,” & Elon Musk released the FBI/Twitter Files, where pollsters say that the silencing of information made a 17% difference in the Vote. Then there was, of course, FBI/Facebook, another big election integrity fraud costing millions of Votes-& this doesn’t even count all of the many other ways they cheated, or the fact that they avoided State Legislatures?

2000 Miles is a widely debunked fever dream documentary-style movie from conspiracy theorist Dinesh D’Souza. Politifact outlines why its evidence does not add up, as did Washington Post’s Phillip Bump. For a good reason, the movie barely made a blip outside of hardcore MAGA viewers. It’s bullshit.

The Twitter Files released by Elon Musk show no such evidence that the election would have turned out differently had the Hunter Biden laptop story not been censored by Twitter. Trump is referencing conservative outlet MRC which shared a summary of the poll findings that includes the question:

“At the time you cast your vote for president, were you aware that evidence exists, including bank transactions the FBI is currently investigating, that directly links Joe Biden and his family to a corrupt financial arrangement between a Chinese company with connections to the Chinese Communist Party that was secretly intended to provide the Biden family with tens of millions of dollars in profits?”

To quote Bump again, “This is not a supportable presentation of the situation now, much less than.” He went on to explain:

In March, after finally obtaining material that purported to originate on Hunter Biden’s laptop, The Washington Post explored what was known about Hunter Biden’s efforts to do business in China. There’s no question that the younger Biden used his last name to his financial advantage, certainly. However, there is no evidence that it’s fair to lump together “Joe Biden and his family” in this context, and this paper’s review of the material also found no evidence that the current president would have benefited from, or even knew about, the proposed deal. It’s not clear what Trump believes explicitly about the FBI/Facebook theory is that he is referencing, which is odd because the FBI’s warning of “Big Tech” of a potential Russian information campaign before the 2020 election happened during HIS administration, so either Trump entirely out of the loop or…he’s just making shit up. Sworn testimony by Rupert Murdoch in the defamation suit brought forth by Dominion Voting Systems was released last Monday and revealed that Murdoch and many Fox News hosts thought the stolen election conspiracies were ludicrous. Trump returned to Fox News airwaves Saturday when the network aired his CPAC speech in full.

