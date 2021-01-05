comScore

Trump Attacks Top Republican Senators While Boasting About Pro-Trump Demonstrators Traveling Into D.C. for Rally

By Zachary PetrizzoJan 5th, 2021, 6:25 pm
Trump Twitter

Olivier Douliery, AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump sent out a series of tweets on Tuesday evening that went after top Republican U.S. Senators – while also touting praise for those traveling into Washington, D.C. ahead of the “March for Trump” on Wednesday.

“Washington is being inundated with people who don’t want to see an election victory stolen by emboldened Radical Left Democrats. Our Country has had enough, they won’t take it anymore! We hear you (and love you) from the Oval Office,” Trump stated. “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump continued to tweet, further ripping into “ineffective RINO’s” while tagging Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Senator John Cornyn (R-TX), and Senator John Thune (R-SD).

“I hope the Democrats, and even more importantly, the weak and ineffective RINO section of the Republican Party, are looking at the thousands of people pouring into D.C,” Trump stated. “They won’t stand for a landslide election victory to be stolen,” while further tagging @senatemajldr @JohnCornyn and @SenJohnThune.

The president finally shared that “Antifa is a Terrorist Organization,” and he will be speaking at the pro-Trump march on Wednesday morning.

__

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: