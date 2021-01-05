President Donald Trump sent out a series of tweets on Tuesday evening that went after top Republican U.S. Senators – while also touting praise for those traveling into Washington, D.C. ahead of the “March for Trump” on Wednesday.

“Washington is being inundated with people who don’t want to see an election victory stolen by emboldened Radical Left Democrats. Our Country has had enough, they won’t take it anymore! We hear you (and love you) from the Oval Office,” Trump stated. “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Washington is being inundated with people who don’t want to see an election victory stolen by emboldened Radical Left Democrats. Our Country has had enough, they won’t take it anymore! We hear you (and love you) from the Oval Office. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2021

Trump continued to tweet, further ripping into “ineffective RINO’s” while tagging Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Senator John Cornyn (R-TX), and Senator John Thune (R-SD).

“I hope the Democrats, and even more importantly, the weak and ineffective RINO section of the Republican Party, are looking at the thousands of people pouring into D.C,” Trump stated. “They won’t stand for a landslide election victory to be stolen,” while further tagging @senatemajldr @JohnCornyn and @SenJohnThune.

I hope the Democrats, and even more importantly, the weak and ineffective RINO section of the Republican Party, are looking at the thousands of people pouring into D.C. They won’t stand for a landslide election victory to be stolen. @senatemajldr @JohnCornyn @SenJohnThune — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2021

The president finally shared that “Antifa is a Terrorist Organization,” and he will be speaking at the pro-Trump march on Wednesday morning.

I will be speaking at the SAVE AMERICA RALLY tomorrow on the Ellipse at 11AM Eastern. Arrive early — doors open at 7AM Eastern. BIG CROWDS! pic.twitter.com/k4blXESc0c — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2021

__

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]