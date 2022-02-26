Trump Blames Democrats for Leaving American Streets ‘Drenched in Blood’

Former President Donald Trump rebuked President Joe Biden on his handling of Afghanistan, the economy, and southern border, and blamed Democratic leaders’ crime policies for leaving streets “drenched in blood.”

“Just over one year ago, we had the most secure border in U.S. history, record low gas prices, American energy independence, the fastest economic recovery in the history of our country,” Trump said to the crowd at CPAC on Saturday, boasting that his military was also “unrivaled.”

“And peace and quiet was all around the world,” Trump said.

He then railed against today’s inflation, gas prices, supply chains, illegal immigration, and criticized Democratic leaders’ handling of crime.

“Murders are setting records in our cities,” Trump said. “The streets of our Democrat-run cities are drenched in blood.”

Homicide rates across the country have dropped since the early 1990s, but have ticked up in 2021, with a 5% increase since 2020 and saw a 44% increase over 2019.

Several cities, including Philadelphia; Portland, Ore.; Louisville, Ky.; and Albuquerque, N.M. all recorded the highest number of homicides in 2021, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Trump went on to decry the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court, describing her as “a radical left zealot.”

“China is threatening Taiwan, Russia is decimating Ukraine, Iran is on the cusp of a nuclear bomb” Trump continued, later adding, “America and our great military has been humiliated in its surrender from Afghanistan, and that’s what it was, it was a surrender for no reason whatsoever. We wanted to get out but we had to get out with strength and with dignity.”

Trump then noted a war may “erupt” in Ukraine, before sharply criticizing President Joe Biden‘s presidential tenure.

“Joe Biden has turned calm into chaos, competence into incompetence, stability into anarchy, and security into catastrophe,” Trump said. “The Russian attack on Ukraine is appalling, it is an outrage and an atrocity that should never have been allowed to occur. It never would have occurred.”

“We are praying for the proud people of Ukraine, God bless them all,” he added.

