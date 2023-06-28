Trump Blasts Fox News and Calls Indictment ‘BADGE OF HONOR & COURAGE’ in Early Morning Social Media Rant

Former President Donald Trump returned to Truth Social to lash out at his indictment, his political foes, and seemingly everything else that crossed his mind in an early Wednesday morning rant.

Trump let everyone know he was watching TV on Wednesday morning, for after praising Congressman Jerry Carl’s appearance with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo, he launched into a complaint that Fox News uses unflattering pictures while covering him. This prompted him to (yet again) swipe at the network over its ratings decline.

“They must sit and look at 100 different shots, and then take the 10 absolute worst,” he complained. “My staff has even complained about it for months, but to no avail. Fox is just bad news, but I’m leading in the Polls by record numbers, so perhaps their bull…. is just not working. They are down 37% for a reason!”

After jabbing at 2024 Republican rivals Ron DeSantis and Chris Christie, Trump went back to raging over his indictment for willfully retaining classified documents and obstructing their retrieval by the government. Trump did so while fuming about Doug Schoen’s appearance on Fox & Friends to discuss his column about whether Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) might be a “dark horse” 2024 presidential candidate.

“Please remember that the only reason I was indicted (ELECTION INTERFERENCE) is because the Democrats don’t want to run against me,” Trump seethed. “They weaponized the DOJ & FBI. I am beating Crooked Joe Biden in virtually every poll, and easily beat him in the last election, but the election was RIGGED. In 2016 it was the same thing, spewed from the mouths of the same failed pundits and losers. They said I couldn’t beat Hillary – How did that work out??? Doug Schoen of FoxNews should get a new playbook!”

And here’s where Trump went back to all-caps with claims of being persecuted with a “FAKE” indictment to help “CORRUPT” Democrats with their election chances.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com