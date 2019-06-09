comScore

Trump Calls John Dean a ‘CNN Sleazebag’ Ahead of Monday Testimony Before Congress

By Connor MannionJun 9th, 2019, 7:15 pm

President Donald Trump lashed out at former White House Counsel John Dean’s planned testimony before Congress, calling Dean “a CNN sleazebag attorney.”

“They want a Redo, or Do Over,” Trump argued of House Democrats Sunday evening. “They are even bringing in CNN sleazebag attorney John Dean. Sorry, no Do Overs – Go back to work!”

Dean, currently a contributor to CNN, was a lawyer for President Richard Nixon’s White House, and became a key witness during the Watergate hearings.

The House Judiciary Committee, led by Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY), announced hearings would be held as part of an effort to highlight the findings of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report and as the House weighs launching an impeachment inquiry against Trump.

Only about 50 Democrats have said publicly that they support launching impeachment hearings.

Dean is expected to testify Monday.

