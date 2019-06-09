Trump Calls John Dean a ‘CNN Sleazebag’ Ahead of Monday Testimony Before Congress

President Donald Trump lashed out at former White House Counsel John Dean’s planned testimony before Congress, calling Dean “a CNN sleazebag attorney.”

For two years all the Democrats talked about was the Mueller Report, because they knew that it was loaded up with 13 Angry Democrat Trump Haters, later increased to 18. But despite the bias, when the Report came out, the findings were No Collusion and facts that led to…….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2019

….No Obstruction. The Dems were devastated – after all this time and money spent ($40,000,000), the Mueller Report was a disaster for them. But they want a Redo, or Do Over. They are even bringing in @CNN sleazebag attorney John Dean. Sorry, no Do Overs – Go back to work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2019

“They want a Redo, or Do Over,” Trump argued of House Democrats Sunday evening. “They are even bringing in CNN sleazebag attorney John Dean. Sorry, no Do Overs – Go back to work!”

Dean, currently a contributor to CNN, was a lawyer for President Richard Nixon’s White House, and became a key witness during the Watergate hearings.

The House Judiciary Committee, led by Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY), announced hearings would be held as part of an effort to highlight the findings of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report and as the House weighs launching an impeachment inquiry against Trump.

Only about 50 Democrats have said publicly that they support launching impeachment hearings.

Dean is expected to testify Monday.

[Image via Mark Wilson/Getty Images]

