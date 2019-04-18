Trump Celebrates ‘Great Day for America’ and ‘A Special Evening Tonight’ on Fox News Primetime

President Donald Trump tonight celebrated a “really great day for America” following the release of the Mueller report, and even plugged Fox News primetime.

The president first quoted Jesse Watters as he watched The Five talking about the obstruction issues raised in the report:

“Donald Trump was being framed, he fought back. That is not Obstruction.” @JesseBWatters I had the right to end the whole Witch Hunt if I wanted. I could have fired everyone, including Mueller, if I wanted. I chose not to. I had the RIGHT to use Executive Privilege. I didn’t! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2019

Mueller laid out 10 episodes that raised the obstruction question and was unsparing in his assessment of the president’s actions on many of them.

The White House has been taking a victory lap, with Trump earlier saying “No Collusion – No Obstruction!” and tonight plugging Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham in a celebratory mood:

It was a really great day for America! A special evening tonight on @TuckerCarlson, @seanhannity & @IngrahamAngle Will be very interesting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2019

[image via screengrab]

