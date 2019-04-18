comScore

BREAKING: READ THE MUELLER REPORT

Trump Celebrates ‘Great Day for America’ and ‘A Special Evening Tonight’ on Fox News Primetime

By Josh FeldmanApr 18th, 2019, 6:39 pm

President Donald Trump tonight celebrated a “really great day for America” following the release of the Mueller report, and even plugged Fox News primetime.

The president first quoted Jesse Watters as he watched The Five talking about the obstruction issues raised in the report:

Mueller laid out 10 episodes that raised the obstruction question and was unsparing in his assessment of the president’s actions on many of them.

The White House has been taking a victory lap, with Trump earlier saying “No Collusion – No Obstruction!” and tonight plugging Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham in a celebratory mood:

