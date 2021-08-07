Trump Claims If His Administration Hadn’t Come Up With the Vaccine, America Could Have ‘100 Million People Dead’

Former President Donald Trump was interviewed by Fox News’ Dan Bongino on Saturday evening, repeating some of his favorite claims about how “our country is being destroyed” by the Biden administration and boasts about the development of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Schools have to open,” Trump told Bongino, because “young people are losing a big part of their life,” and it would “leave a psychological scar.”

Teachers should get the vaccine, he added, saying he was “very proud” of it and calling it something that “has been great for the world.”

“I think if we didn’t come up during the Trump administration with the vaccine, you could have 100 million people dead just like you had in 1917,” said Trump.

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com