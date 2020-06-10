President Donald Trump railed against Fox News on Wednesday, comparing the network to CNN after it dipped out of the House hearing on police reform following the death of George Floyd.

After Fox News dropped its live stream of the hearing just before testimony from Angela Underwood Jacobs, whose brother Federal Protective Services Officer David Underwood was killed during riots in Oakland, California on May 30th, President Trump attacked the network on Twitter.

“Incredible! @FoxNews just took Congressional Hearing off the air just prior to important witness statements,” Trump tweeted. “More like CNN!!! Fox is lost!!!”

Despite being avid viewer of Fox & Friends, President Trump has repeatedly attacked Fox News, accusing the network of “doing nothing” to help him “get re-elected,” and singling out hosts like Neil Cavuto.

“@FoxNews is no longer the same. We miss the great Roger Ailes,” he tweeted last month. “You have more anti-Trump people, by far, than ever before. Looking for a new outlet!”

In turn, Fox News hosts have also shot back at the president and ridiculed his remarks.

