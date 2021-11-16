Trump Continues Going After Pence for Not Pushing to Overturn the Election

Former President Donald Trump continued going after Mike Pence for not going along with his attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump, who has pushed a number of false claims and conspiracies about the election, recently sat down with Mike Lindell, who has done the same. They continued talking about challenging the election results and talking up the audits in several states already.

At one point Trump said, “I hope the Republicans get tougher.”

“Mitch McConnell’s a disaster, the guy’s a disaster. The old crow. He should have never approved that,” he continued, referring to how McConnell accepted the election results and congratulated Joe Biden on his legitimate win.

As for Pence, Trump remarked, “It was very sad when Mike Pence gave those votes over.”

The former vice president was publicly and privately pressured by Trump to unilaterally overturn election results. This was something he could not do, but there were some Trump allies who believed their best avenue to overturn the results went through the vice president.

Some shocking recent audio showed Trump downplaying and dismissing the “Hang Mike Pence!” chants rioters at the Capitol shouted on January 6.

Earlier this month Pence — who has continued to publicly position himself as a Trump ally — defended his decision to uphold the election results.

“The Constitution is very clear that elections are to be governed at the state level. The Founders actually made that decision at the Constitutional Convention. And the only role of the federal government was to open and count the electoral votes that were sent by the states,” he said at the time.

You can watch Trump’s comments to Lindell above, via Lindell TV.

