Trump Declares His Administration ‘Will Not Even Consider’ Renaming Military Bases Named for Confederate Leaders

President Donald Trump declared Wednesday that his administration “will not even consider” renaming military bases named for Confederate leaders, days after reports indicating Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy is open to the idea.

Just this past week, the Marine Corps sent out guidance for banning public displays of the Confederate flag, the Army is reportedly open to renaming installations like Fort Bragg and Fort Benning, and the Navy is planning to ban public displays of the flag too.

But despite McCarthy’s openness to the idea, the president tweeted Wednesday he’s absolutely opposed to it:

It has been suggested that we should rename as many as 10 of our Legendary Military Bases, such as Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Benning in Georgia, etc. These Monumental and very Powerful Bases have become part of a Great American Heritage, and a… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 10, 2020

…history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom. The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these Hallowed Grounds, and won two World Wars. Therefore, my Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 10, 2020

…Our history as the Greatest Nation in the World will not be tampered with. Respect our Military! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 10, 2020

