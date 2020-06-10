comScore

Trump Declares His Administration ‘Will Not Even Consider’ Renaming Military Bases Named for Confederate Leaders

By Josh FeldmanJun 10th, 2020, 2:57 pm

President Donald Trump declared Wednesday that his administration “will not even consider” renaming military bases named for Confederate leaders, days after reports indicating Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy is open to the idea.

Just this past week, the Marine Corps sent out guidance for banning public displays of the Confederate flag, the Army is reportedly open to renaming installations like Fort Bragg and Fort Benning, and the Navy is planning to ban public displays of the flag too.

But despite McCarthy’s openness to the idea, the president tweeted Wednesday he’s absolutely opposed to it:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

