Fox & Friends’ curvy couch was a source of wild and irresponsible misinformation Tuesday morning when co-host Carly Shimkus offered a remarkably illogical argument why many Americans are refusing to get vaccinated. Co-host Brian Kilmeade agreed, of course, with an emphatic “Exactly!” while the consistently reliable Steve Doocy appeared to hold back a wince of some sort.

Covid-19 vaccinations are back in the news as the Omicron variant has caused a record spike in infections across many cities, especially New York. President Joe Biden has planned a national address to discuss plans to fight the ongoing pandemic, in which he will most certainly encourage all US citizens to get vaccinated.

But something else happened in the past 36 or so hours: Former President Donald Trump not only admitted to having received the booster to Bill O’Reilly, the video of which went viral, but the 45th president ALSO encouraged his supporters to stop undermining the efficacy of the vaccine, suggesting it’s something to be proud of and a smarter political play.

Doocy reported Trump’s newsworthy admission and also how he spoke out against mandates. “If you don’t want to take it you shouldn’t be forced to take it, no mandates,” said Doocy, citing Trump, adding “But take credit because we saved tens of millions of lives.”

“Good for him. Everybody should have the option to make up their own mind about this,” Shimkus replied. “About 74, 75% of Americans are at least partially vaccinated. That’s a high number.”

She then noted how Biden was planning to be “encouraging vaccinations and that’s fine. That’s what the president is going to do.”

Then she pivoted to address what some may call the anti-vaxx portion of Fox & Friends viewers. “If you look at the reality of the situation, if somebody isn’t vaccinated right now, and they look at their two friends who between the three of them has had six shots against covid and they still got it because of Omicron, realistically that person isn’t going to get vaccinated.”

What?! Someone who hasn’t yet been vaccinated isn’t going to get it now because it isn’t 100% effective in keeping you from getting infected? Huh. There is the whole ending up in the hospital and dying thing, however.

The latest CDC data by vaccine status tells the story (via Ryan Struyk).

Unvaccinated: 451 cases, 6.1 deaths per 100k

Vaccinated: 134 cases, 0.5 deaths per 100k

Boosted: 48 cases, 0.1 deaths per 100k

So Shimkus suggesting that there isn’t really a reason why someone who has remained unvaccinated get vaccinated now, isn’t just misinformation, it’s potentially deadly.

Shimkus’s solution was to push therapeutics and called “cutting through the red tape to get the Pfizer pill FDA approved,” suggesting that it’s just unnecessary bureaucracy that is keeping that life-saving medicine from coming out to market.

