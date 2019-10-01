Peter Navarro, a trade adviser to the president, likened the impeachment inquiry of Donald Trump to a “coup d’etat,” compared Democrats to Soviet secret police chief Lavrentiy Beria, and questioned whether the House of Representatives is more dangerous than Iran, North Korea, Russia, and China on Fox Business, Tuesday.

“This is nothing less than an attempted coup d’etat and run around the ballot box,” claimed Navarro. “Should the impeachment process be used to depose a duly elected president when they can’t beat him at the ballot box? Call that the Al Green question. It was Houston Congressman Al Green who said basically, ‘Hey, he’s doing too good a job on the economy, on China, securing our borders. We can’t beat the guy, let’s impeach him.'”

“And it reminds me… the first guy who was the head of the Soviet Union’s secret CIA equivalent, Beria, he said, ‘Show me the man, I’ll find you the crime,’ and that’s what we’re doing with President Trump,” Navarro continued. “This is a very dangerous game I think that the Democrats could play, and every day the president has got to get up, he has got to deal with China, he has got to deal with Russia, he has got to deal with Iran… North Korea… And now the House of Representatives, and I don’t know which one is more dangerous right now in the next couple of months.”

Watch above via Fox Business.

