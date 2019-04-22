Trump Falsely Claims ‘There Were No Crimes by Me’ So ‘You Can’t Impeach’

President Donald Trump falsely claimed on Twitter today that he can’t be impeached because “there were no crimes by me” outlined in Robert Mueller‘s report.

“Only high crimes and misdemeanors can lead to impeachment,” Trump tweeted. “There were no crimes by me (No Collusion, No Obstruction), so you can’t impeach. It was the Democrats that committed the crimes, not your Republican President! Tables are finally turning on the Witch Hunt!”

The charge “high crimes” in the Constitution is a reference to misconduct that can only be committed by a person in a top level of authority because of the oath they took when assuming power; it does not necessarily refer to breaking the law.

Additionally, while Mueller’s long-awaited report cleared Trump of criminal conspiracy with the Kremlin, federal prosecutors in Southern District of New York have suggested Trump is an unindicted co-conspirator in the hush money payments that resulted in felony convictions.

As for the report’s actual commentary on possible criminal charges against Trump, Mueller’s team noted that they could not exonerate him on obstruction.

“If we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the President clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state,” the report states. “Based on the facts and the applicable legal standards, however, we are unable to reach that judgment.”

