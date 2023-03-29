Trump Goes Directly At Manhattan Grand Jury: ‘DROP THIS SICK WITCH HUNT, NOW!’

That’s a really nice grand jury you got there. It would be a real shame if something happened to it.

Former President Donald Trump took to social media Wednesday morning to offer effusive praise of the Manhattan Grand Jury that is reportedly considering his possible indictment. Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg is reportedly close to arresting the former president for a hush-money scheme to pay off Stormy Daniels for an alleged extramarital affair in the run-up to the 2016 general election.

But while news of his imminent arrest was first reported by Trump himself — and has thus far failed to materialize — he still appears to be gravely concerned, and so took to Truth Social to butter up the Grand Jury in his signature ALL CAPS style, perhaps as a naked attempt to connect emotionally to grand jurors who love getting ALL CAPS emails from elderly family members.

Trump wrote:

I HAVE GAINED SUCH RESPECT FOR THIS GRAND JURY, & PERHAPS EVEN THE GRAND JURY SYSTEM AS A WHOLE. THE EVIDENCE IS SO OVERWHELMING IN MY FAVOR, & SO RIDICULOUSLY BAD FOR THE HIGHLY PARTISAN & HATEFUL DISTRICT ATTORNEY, THAT THE GRAND JURY IS SAYING, HOLD ON, WE ARE NOT A RUBBER STAMP, WHICH MOST GRAND JURIES ARE BRANDED AS BEING, WE ARE NOT GOING TO VOTE AGAINST A PREPONDERANCE OF EVIDENCE OR AGAINST LARGE NUMBERS OF LEGAL SCHOLARS ALL SAYING THERE IS NO CASE HERE. DROP THIS SICK WITCH HUNT, NOW!

What’s exactly going on here? Is Trump buttering up the Grand Jury by offering effusive praise? It sure feels like it. The last line seems like a clear directive: “DROP THIS SICK WITCH HUNT, NOW!” Was that directed at the Grand Jury or Alvin Bragg?

Is Trump tampering with the US judicial process here? Or is he just a guy praising Manhattan grand jurors who are deciding his fate? We report, you decide.

