Chuck Todd asked President Donald Trump about potential impeachment in another clip of their interview released today.

More Democrats have come out in favor of opening impeachment proceedings while Speaker Nancy Pelosi continues to oppose it for now.

Todd asked the president, “Why do you think Nancy Pelosi has held off her impeachment caucus?”

“Because I think she feels that I will win much easier,” Trump said.

Todd asked Trump if he thinks impeachment is really “good politics” for him.

“I think I win the election easier,” the president responded, “but I’m not sure that I like having it.”

He said what would be a “very unfair” process because he did “nothing wrong.”

